CAYUGA, Ind. - Don F. Martin Sr., 93, of Cayuga, passed away at 8:30 a.m. EDT Sunday, March 22, 2020, at The Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care in Terre Haute, Ind. He was born July 31, 1926, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Claude E. and Romilda A. (Long) Martin. Survivors include …