Reader Poll Results
What is your position on the government's role in promoting gun safety in the U.S. in the wake of the rash of mass shootings across the country?
Total Votes: 453
There should be no restrictions on gun ownership — 134
There should be common-sense measures implemented nationwide such as universal background checks, red-flag laws, raising of gun-purchasing ages to 21, etc. — 127
There should be an assault-style weapons ban implemented similar to the one during the 1990s — 192
New Reader Poll
What is the most pressing issue facing Americans today?
— Threats to democracy (i.e. Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection), voting rights
— Supreme Court rulings ending the federal right for women to abortion services, states' rights to regulate gun sales, ability of executive branch to regulate against climate change, etc.
— Inflation
— Ongoing public health problems related to COVID-19
— Gun violence
— Other
