Reader Poll Results

What is your position on the government's role in promoting gun safety in the U.S. in the wake of the rash of mass shootings across the country?

Total Votes: 453

There should be no restrictions on gun ownership — 134

There should be common-sense measures implemented nationwide such as universal background checks, red-flag laws, raising of gun-purchasing ages to 21, etc. — 127

There should be an assault-style weapons ban implemented similar to the one during the 1990s — 192

New Reader Poll

What is the most pressing issue facing Americans today?

— Threats to democracy (i.e. Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection), voting rights

— Supreme Court rulings ending the federal right for women to abortion services, states' rights to regulate gun sales, ability of executive branch to regulate against climate change, etc.

— Inflation

— Ongoing public health problems related to COVID-19

— Gun violence

— Other

To vote, visit www.commercial-news.com.

