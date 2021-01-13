Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. Snow may mix in. High 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.