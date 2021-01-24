Danville, IL (61832)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then periods of light rain expected in the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.