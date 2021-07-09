Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.