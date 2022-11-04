Something interesting happened the other day at the U.S. Supreme Court.
On the first day of its fall session, America’s high bench heard two cases dealing with affirmative action at prestigious colleges and universities—Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina.
In both cases, Students for Fair Admissions argues that the two schools’ admissions policies violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In the UNC case, the group also contends that the school’s approach to admitting students runs afoul of the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
If the justices rule in favor of Students for Fair Admissions — and the bet here is that a majority will—then universities and colleges no longer will be able to use race as a factor in weighing admission. The enrollments of historically underrepresented groups at elite schools will plummet.
And historic injustices will continue to go unaddressed.
To rule in favor of Students for Fair Admissions, the court will have to do two things.
The first is that justices will have to ignore a copious number of amicus briefs from business and community leaders arguing against ending affirmative action and race-aware recruiting practices at America’s colleges. These leaders argue that they count on colleges and universities to identify and prepare citizens and workers to labor in what every day becomes a more diverse nation.
The second thing the court will have to brush aside is a history of high-court rulings stretching back to the 1970s drafted and approved by a series of judges conservative, moderate and liberal.
That is not much of an impediment for this court, which overturned a half-century of precedents regarding reproductive rights after deliberating on the matter for about as long as it takes for them to order a pizza. The ideologues on this bench have an odd definition of conservatism. They seem to see any institution or principle that is more than 20 minutes old as passé and therefore in need of course correction.
That’s why I suspect affirmative action’s days are numbered.
But that was not the interesting thing that happened at the court.
No, the fascinating bit involved individual decisions two justices made regarding their place in the world and their responsibilities to their high office.
The most recent addition to the court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, recused herself from consideration of the Harvard case. She no longer is a member of Harvard’s board, but she had been when the suit was first filed.
She stepped away from the case because she considered it a conflict of interest.
And she wanted the public to have faith that the high court’s decisions have been and will be rendered without prejudice, fear or favor.
That’s the decision the newest justice made.
The longest serving one, Justice Clarence Thomas, of course, takes a different approach.
He has refused to recuse himself even on cases in which his own wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, has been involved. Mrs. Thomas was an active participant in the efforts by former President Donald Trump and his followers to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Several of those cases already have made their way to the Supreme Court.
Justice Thomas has yet to step away from a single one of them.
After the court issued the ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, a national outcry occurred. Several of the conservative justices lamented that it was unfair — brutally unfair — for the public to think that their motives were anything other than scrupulously pure.
In fact, the jurists thought it was downright mean of people to think that they were beholden to either special or partisan interests.
Justice Brown just showed her colleagues how to restore faith in the court and its findings.
Justice Thomas?
Not so much.
