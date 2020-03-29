The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Mines and Minerals Bulldog coal mine permit is now under Administrative Review.
Stand Up To Coal and numerous other petitioners are being challenged with dismissal by Sunrise Coal, a subsidiary of Hallador Energy, in a hearing before an Administrative Review judge on April 2 in Springfield. This review is the next step in a long process that began around 2009 when representatives from Sunrise Coal went quietly door-to-door to residents in the vicinity of the mine seeking to purchase mineral rights beneath about 23,000 acres of prime farmland in east central Illinois.
Since then, Stand Up to Coal, a committed group of residents and farmers, and others have continued to challenge the proposed coal mine. Hundreds of people turned out at public hearings during those 10 years with many questions surrounding the development and operation of this facility. They continue to be concerned about potential impacts the mine would have on their family, farms, and community.
In April of 2019, after 30 months of addressing 62 points of necessary modifications, IDNR granted the mine permit. Stand Up to Coal and other petitioners responded, filing requests for an administrative review. This review is the last chance to challenge the IDNR mining permit, a process in which the permit is evaluated to see if it meets the letter of the law.
In addition to the IDNR permit, the mining company will be required to have a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) water quality permit, issued by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), to regulate waters leaving the 400-acre mining facility.
In January, the mining company filed a motion to dismiss Stand Up To Coal and many of the other petitioners who are challenging the mine permit. If dismissed, some petitioners, including Stand Up To Coal, would be prevented from participating in the administrative review of the revised IDNR mining permit and their voices would not be heard.
These petitioners have major concerns that should not be tossed aside. Subsidence of farmland as a result of roof collapse in voids left underground could cause costly damage to buried drainage tiles that make farming possible in this table-flat area. High volumes of water required to wash coal each day could draw down valuable groundwater aquifers. Contamination from toxic chemicals, such as arsenic, mercury, and selenium, from
above-ground permanent slurry impoundments holding waste from the washed coal, could leach into the surrounding area.
Impairment of the Salt Fork River and its tributary from contaminated discharge and surface runoff from the mine could affect wildlife and recreational value. Air pollution from coal dust generated through mining and transportation by trucks or trains could affect public health and damage property.
Local roads could be degraded by the expected additional weight and volume of heavy trucks.
We still question whether a one-time extraction of coal is worth the risk to surrounding communities, residents, and generations of farmers who live and work on the land.
Illinois is exploring a goal of 100 percent renewables by 2050, coal ash regulation bills are being written, and coal mines and coal-fired power plants are closing nationwide. In addition, recent reporting indicates Sunrise Coal’s Carlisle Mine in Indiana, which was the poster child of the Bulldog project, is now scheduled to close permanently.
Which will it be, Illinois? This coal permit remains on the table while, at the same time, energy goals and policies are redirecting efforts toward renewables and cleaning up the mess left behind from burning coal. Illinois does not need another coal mine.
Suzanne Smith is president of Stand Up To Coal.
