‘Understand’ Lynch family history
Editor:
As the granddaughter of Elizabeth Rose Lynch, I was saddened and upset to read the article printed June 17, 2020, titled “Council discusses Lynch Road name” which states, “Mayor Rickey Williams said he’s been asked about the road’s name, which has a ‘history of fear, retaliation and hate.’ He said he wants to understand the history and why it’s called that.”
One only has to look at the history of Vermilion County, Illinois and Vermillion County, Indiana to find the Lynch family owned property including where Lynch Road now runs through.
The Lynch family was instrumental in that area and that history should not be forgotten or tainted.
The Lynch family name was brought over as our family immigrated from Ireland. It should not be related in any way to fear, retaliation or hate. With everything going on in the country (and world) today, one should take the time to stop, think and research details before printing something that might inflame an already extremely intense situation.
Maybe the Commercial News and the Danville City officials should research and report on the positive things the Lynch family did for this area. What immediately comes to mind…the Lynch family founded Pleasant Grove Church and Lynch School (both built on “Lynch land”). My great-grandmother, Elizabeth “Dig” Lynch, used to provide food for the hobos (and the family farm was marked at the nearby railyard as friendly in ‘hobo symbols’).
The Lynch family provided food and clothing for some of the less fortunate in the area. All four children in my grandmother’s generation of Lynch’s were extremely productive members of society and served their communities in many ways. There is more rich, positive history to the Lynch family name as we settled in this area as Danville was being established…one only has to look into or read some of the history of Vermilion County to find it.
Monica Bolton, West Lebanon, Ind.
