Editor:
East Central Illinois has a problem because Sunrise Coal wants to build a mine near Homer and Broadlands, a rural area surrounded by our dwindling prime farmland which helps feed the world. Why jeopardize the land and water for a one time extraction of coal from the earth below these resources ... greed?
The company proposes to use the “room and pillar” method to extract the coal. This creates a checkerboard pattern of “rooms” by removing a majority of the coal but leaving behind “pillars” of coal, dirt and rock to support the 19,000 acres of farmland above.
This method is risky.
Sometimes the pillars degrade and sink down into the floor of the mine.
Sometimes the roof of the mine collapses in spite of the pillars. When these things happen the surface soil above can descend abruptly, forming troughs, sink holes or pools. A study done in the 1980’s showed up to 3 feet of subsidence in a "room and pillar" setting.
According to the Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund, “Most experts agree that room and pillar mines will eventually experience some degree of collapse, but currently there is no way to know when or exactly where mine subsidence will occur.”
It could be a few years or many years but the risk of our precious farmland being forever degraded is real.
Too much is at stake to take such a chance.
Let’s leave the coal in the ground and support greener forms of energy out of a regard for those who come after us. More information is available at standuptocoal.org.
Jan Predmore, Potomac
