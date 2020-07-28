Editor:
A recent letter to the Editor raised some questions about our food supply and current infectious and non-infectious diseases. I see this as an opportunity to have discussion on these matters.
Some infectious diseases of the last half of the 20th century were tuberculosis, Polio, Rheumatic Fever, scarlet fever, measles, mumps and chickenpox. Modern medicine has largely defeated these.
Unfortunately each generation deals with different curve balls that nature throws at us in the form of mutated bacteria and virus.
Yes, farmers use GMO (genetically modified organism) crops to grow portions of our food supply, but please understand that the only thing new about that is the acronym. Plant breeding and modification has existed for centuries. The corn that we grow today originated with the teosinte plant that hardly resembles the corn that we grow today. Central American people started modifying and domesticating this plant 1000s of years ago through selective processes. GMOs today are a more precise and quicker way to achieve tolerance to insects, disease, and drought and have reduced overall synthetic chemical use. In the case of Golden Rice, it can prevent death and blindness in children lacking Vitamin A. GMOs are evaluated by USDA, EPA and FDA for at least 13 years before their release.
Antibiotics are strictly prohibited from farm milk tanks. Farm milk tanks are tested for antibiotics daily and have resulted in dairy farmers dumping their whole milk tank because of an accidental milking of one treated sick cow. Likewise, meat animals and poultry have to be free of antibiotics before being accepted in the food chain. Cleanliness and biosecurity measures have reduced the need for preventive low level antibiotic use across the livestock industry. Livestock farmers realize that their production ends up as food on the table and do not want to jeopardize those markets.
Let’s also examine other aspects of how we consume food in terms of the amount eaten out and the preprocessed food that we buy, versus home cooked meals from the 60’s and 70’s. We should not let 30 second sound bites shape our understanding of the complex issues of viruses, GMOs, and antibiotic use.
Correlation does not always equal causation.
Dennis Smith, President Vermilion County Farm Bureau
