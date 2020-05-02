Editor
My name is Kay Ray. You may have seen me on a billboard on North Vermilion Street with Dr. Maholtra, or my picture on the elevator at the hospital.
In May, we plan to resume the meetings of the Illiana Stroke Survivors Group and expand our meetings to include those with Parkinson’s disease.
As president of the group, I would like to invite as many of you and your care givers to join us.
Our group not only discusses stroke issues and Parkinson’s — we have many speakers on a wide range of topics — coffee and treats and socialization.
One of our members, John Deck, is the president of the Parkinson’s Awareness Association of Central Indiana (PAACI) and is wanting to offer the Parkinson’s information as well as stroke information to those of us in the Illiana area.
I would like to invite all of you and your care givers who have had a stroke or who have Parkinson’s to our meetings the second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave. Use the entrance in the back of the church under the portico. We hope to have our next meeting on in June if the coronavirus meeting ban is lifted.
For more information, call (217) 431-5306 or John Deck at (317) 371-2766.
Hope you will join us.
Kay Ray, Danville
Quilters are essential
The quilters and sewists of Illinois have been working diligently producing high quality masks to serve the public.
Sewing machines are breaking down because they are being used to sew multiple layers of fabric at a time. People need access to our sewing machine repair personnel to get the machines running again to perform this ESSENTIAL SERVICE.
Quilters and sewists nationwide, have been donating their time, talent, and treasury for generations to help in time of disaster.
We continue to be committed to providing masks for anyone who needs one.
Please, declare our Quilt Shops to be the ESSENTIAL INDUSTRY they are so that we can get our sewing machines repaired and continue to provide this vital service.
Cynthia Cossu, Danville
