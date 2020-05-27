Now that the warmer season has arrived so have the rummage sales. Robin Hood Of Danville is ready and eager to pick up what is left over after your event. Your leftovers benefit so many families in Danville.
For those who don’t want to bother with having a sale, your donation will be very much appreciated. Your items are also tax deductible since we are a state certified non profit in the state of Illinois. We accept clothing, household misc, and furniture. Everything must be clean and in good shape.
We come to your home to pick up your items at no cost to you. You won’t have to worry about loading it up and bringing it to town. The items that are distributed to these low income families are free. They don’t have to pay anything for it. With today’s economy it’s difficult to make ends meet as it is. Receiving these items takes a tremendous burden off of these families.
I can say without a doubt these families are very appreciative in what is given to them. If it wasn’t for our distribution many children would not have decent clothes for school.
2020 marks 34 years in collecting your left over rummage. I have seen first hand families living in poverty. We have helped numerous fire and flood victims. Because of your years of generosity so many families are able to have essential items we take for granted. Families that barely survive, living from pay check to pay check.
Robin Hood Of Danville never questions the need. In the Bible it instructs us to help the poor. There will always be poor amongst us. Give to them liberally.
We pick up in the cities of Danville, Westville, Georgetown, Catlin, Oakwood, Bismark and Covington, Ind.
Just give us a call and we will be more than happy to make arrangements to pick your items up.
Thank you and may God bless you.
Gregory Miller, Danville
