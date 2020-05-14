Editor:
“What’s happening with the coal mine?”
“I thought it had gone away.”
“Why would they want to start a mine when the coal industry is on the rocks?”
These are a few of the questions I hear from people regarding the proposed Bulldog Mine by Sunrise Coal in the Homer-Allerton-Sidell-Fairmount area.
For more than 10 years, area farmers, landowners, Stand Up To Coal, and Illinois residents have been working to oppose the opening of this coal mine. Illinois does not need another coal mine. Sunrise recently closed its Indiana-based Carlisle mine laying off 90 workers due to the poor coal economy.
We live on some of the most fertile and beautiful land on earth. It should not be destroyed by a mine with its waste water impoundment which could pollute our wells and ground water, our air, streams and the Salt Fork River, and damage farmland and drainage tiles through subsidence.
After 10 long years a permit for the Bulldog mine is now under Administrative Review. Stand Up To Coal and numerous area petitioners are being challenged with dismissal by Sunrise Coal. A hearing before a judge in Springfield is tentatively scheduled for May 21.
You can help by writing to the governor, your state legislators, and by supporting Stand Up To Coal. Donations continue to be needed to pay for legal and technical advice. New members are always welcome. Stand Up To Coal, 12867 130 East Rd, Homer, IL 61849; www.standuptocoal.org.
Nancy Goodall, Sidell
Coal is dirty business
Editor:
Sunrise Coal is pursuing a coal mine near my home. I am opposed to this mine for many reasons.
Coal is a dirty business. From coal dust to toxic slurry ponds at mining sites to coal ash to poisons entering our waterways.
But the phrase "dirty coal" takes on a new meaning at the political level.
Hallador Energy (market value approximately $21 million, around 800 employees), the parent company of Sunrise Coal, received a $10 million loan through the CARES Act, which was designed to bolster small businesses hurt by COVID-19.
I'm sure the loan was legal, but I don't feel like a corporation this size was who the CARES Act was supposed to help. Small business owners who've had to close their doors might wonder if the government cares about them.
I'm concerned because Sunrise Coal is trying to build their coal mine near Allerton, Homer, Fairmount, and Sidell. Like other coal mines, it could end up polluting rivers, fouling air, damaging drinking water wells, damaging drain tile in farm fields, and harming our community's way of life. I wonder where water would come from if my well ran dry.
I'm also concerned that the former EPA Chief, Scott Pruitt, who was forced out due to managerial and ethical lapses, now works as a lobbyist for Hallador Energy. And, Hallador's former Director of Government Relations is a Senior Advisor in the Dept. of Energy. It sounds dirty to me.
Linda Mayes, Homer
