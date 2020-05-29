Editor:
Trees. They are the amazing living things that give us so much. Trees clean the air by taking in carbon dioxide and emitting back oxygen, provide shade and beauty, and give home to countless living creatures both large and small that are essential to our ecosystems.
And yet we do not hesitate to cut them down for a myriad of reasons — too close to the house or too many leaves to rake in the fall, are a couple of examples. What took Mother Nature 80 years to grow can sadly be destroyed by chainsaws in less than a day.
Meanwhile, we also lose them not by choice, but due to disease, windstorms, flood, lightning and fires.
In the last five years, there have been at least 25 midsize to large trees cut down in a six block stretch in our neighborhood. From what is visible, only one new tree has been planted in that time.
If trees are not planted now, what will communities look like in 30 years?
It has been said that two trees should be planted for every one tree lost.
Agricultural land is devoid of trees due to growing crops .It is up to people in towns and cities to plant trees to benefit future generations.
Please think twice before having a tree cut down. They add value to your property and can even reduce your air conditioning needs by up to 30 percent.
Please. Enjoy, don’t destroy.
Sue Tinkle, Catlin
