No better education than at DACC
Editor:
My comment is about the wonderful and reasonable opportunities for learning at Danville Area Community College.
I do not think you can get a better education anywhere for the money.
Online and in-school courses have been very rewarding for me, and the teachers have been excellent.
Education is rewarding in so many ways, and there are so many courses to help you on your journey through life and to enhance the quality your life, and you meet a lot of interesting people along the way.
Louis Lete, Danville
Family complete after adoptions
Editor:
Our family would not be complete without the four adoptions that have taken place. Please make it affordable for more families!
Please support the Adoption Tax Credit Refundability Act. (S.1652 / H.R. 2965)
This act makes the current adoption tax credit entirely refundable and brings adoptions affordable for many adopting families which do not have enough income to benefit from the credit at all.
In 2013, adoption tax credit became permanent within the American Taxpayer Relief Act. Unfortunately, that law did not extend the refundability requirements applied to the adoption tax credit 2010 and 2011.
This legislation is a commonsense approach that ensures loving families to claim the adoption tax credit.
Please support this act to restore the refundable portion of this critical support for families wishing to adopt.
This legislation has been endorsed by the Adoption Tax Credit Working Group Executive Committee, which is comprised of 150 organizations.
Maribeth Holland, Williamsport, Ind.
