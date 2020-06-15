Changing the names of United States Army Bases will not change history.
The article in the Thursday, June 11 edition of the Commercial-News got my attention and reaction. President Trump said “no changes.” I salute him for that and his reason for such a stand. It would be “disrespect” for the soldiers who trained there over the years.
We have to accept what happened in our past is history, good or bad. It is what we do with the "today" that will be tomorrow’s history. America is not perfect because it’s people are not perfectnbut it is the country I love.
Tears still come to my eyes when the flag goes by in a parade or we pledge to it at events.
The song “You’re a Grand Old Flag” by George Cohan, I often sang spontaneously in the car with my young sons when we were driving and saw a large American flag flying. Today I sing it because it is still “the emblem of the land I love” and the land my youngest son loved.
Fort Bragg, Fort Benning, Fort Sam Houston, Fort Leonard Wood, are all army installations where my son trained, served his country, willing to give his life for it. Which he did at age 29.
He is honored at Fort Campbell every year as a part of the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Memorial Celebration on Gabriel Field. He was one of 11 Green Beret who lost their lives in the fiery helicopter explosion in 1989. He is buried at Fort Sam Houston. Changing names will not change the fact it happened. Who, along the way, failed to do their job that the blade came off in mid air? If I knew, it would not change anything so for 31 years, I still choose to forgive.
I say all this as one who finds it hard to understand why the need to change the names of some places or try to change history. History is what it is, both good and bad. Changing names won’t undo the wrongs that were done in the forming of America. Changes that need to be made are in the hearts of people. Teachings of Jesus Christ say it is “out of the heart that evil comes.”
He lists them in Mark 7:21-23. The list includes evil thoughts, theft, murder, greed, malice, envy, deceit, slander, arrogance. All of these evils we see as we read the newspapers every day.
We do need changes. I am sorry for the horrible events that filled the newspapers but they will continue until we as a nation of people each have a change in our hearts.
We can change our future by following the directions of Jesus in Matthew 7:12 “do to others what you would have them to do to you.”
Anita Livengood, Danville
