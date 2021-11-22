If you have been following the C-N’s front page stories on Covid-19 then you can’t help but notice, “ANOTHER DEATH(S)” headline which is typical for newspapers, TV broadcasts and cable news networks; remember they operate under the business motto, “If it bleeds, it leads.” While any death, no matter the case, is sad and unfortunate, why not a headline that reads, “98.6% SURVIVE COVID-19”? I took that percentage from 10 C-N articles since Aug. 21.
If you count the number of reported Covid-19 Vermilion County victims and divide into the number of deaths, on average you will have 1.4% deaths. (And that percentage number is without even considering whether the deceased had co-morbidities, e.g. diabetes/heart issues, or even if Covid was not the main cause of death, e.g., motorcycle accidents. If you die with Covid you die from Covid — according to the CDC. Further, in one CDC report, if you die within 14 days of getting the shot, you are NOT considered a Covid “vaccine” related death.)
Did you know that as of Sept. 1 there is a new CDC definition for the word “vaccine”? It reads, “A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases. Vaccine are usually administered through needle injections, but some can be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.”
In case you are wondering, and you should wonder, what happened to the old definition? Well, it turns out that the Pfizer/Moderna/J&J shots didn’t fit the old CDC definition, i.e., the definition that read, “A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. …”
That’s right. If the Pfizer/Moderna/J&J shot cannot be called a true vaccine (because of breakthrough infections of the Delta and other variants which make sense since the “vaccines” were made for the Alpha variant), then all you have to do is change the definition. If the “vaccine” cannot protect you from acquiring Covid, experiencing death, or passing it on to others, then all you have to do is change the definition of what a vaccine is. Welcome to Orwell’s 1984 Newspeak, where the government/media/big tech change definitions and mandate experimental drugs on an unsuspecting public.
Please note, unless the “shot” is labeled specifically as COMIRNATY, whatever shot you get is still under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization or EUA. I cite the FDA’s letter to Pfizer on Aug. 23, 2021. But, you will say, “They are the same (Pfizer/BioNtech and Comirnaty).” Well, I like footnotes and I refer you to footnote #8 of the same letter which reads in part, “The products [above] are legally distinct with certain differences that do not impact safety or effectiveness.” “See”, you will say, “they are the same” but “with differences.” And I will say that isn’t the definition of “same” at all. Now you may further wonder, “what differences?” Ah, that comes to the nub of things.
Follow here. If a drug is under a FDA‘s EUA then the Pharmaceutical Company doesn’t have to list ALL the ingredients. However, if a drug is approved by the FDA, it does. If a drug is under a FDA’s EUA then the Pharmaceutical Company, the government, the hospital, or the clinic has NO LIABILITY in case of Adverse Events which is another name for injury of some type. Under the law, all EUA drugs must give prior knowledge to the person receiving the “shot” of ALL Adverse Events possible — this is called Full Disclosure. Additionally, ALL entities are required to report ANY Adverse Events, no matter how strange, to the national Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System or VAERS. But this isn’t being done well, if at all. So, if you have had an injury to the “shot” (or know of someone), for example a miscarriage, you really should report it to your doctor or hospital and they are required, under the Federal Law, to report it to VAERS.
Is Covid-19 virus real? Yes, and I have had it along with nearly 15,000 fellow Vermilioners (and I would further argue that we now have natural immunity). Does the virus cause deaths (1.4%) and long-term injuries? Yes. Conversely, do the various “vaccine” shots have adverse events, too? You bet they do and these are to be reported on VAERS.
By the way, according to one Harvard study, the VAERS is grossly underreported by doctors and hospitals. So, what can you do? Be informed. Search for Dr. Robert Malone who invented the mRNA technology and who is the source for much of my information here. Dr. Malone is speculating that we are going to be “hit” with another variant called Delta+ in January or February based on it now spreading in England. At the very least, build up your own natural immunity with exercise, sunlight (a source for Vitamin D), and take the following vitamins D, C, Zinc, Quercetin, and Melatonin (these basically help fight inflammation which the Covid-19 virus causes throughout the body) and get yourself a thermometer and oximeter and self test. If you can, ask your own doctor for prescription medicines, e.g., Ivermectin, that have been reported to help fight Covid such as in India and Brazil. I am not anti-vaccine but I am anti-this “vaccine” until we have some answers.
Any drug listed as EUA cannot be mandated by the Federal Government. Why? Because it is experimental and in this case with these drugs, it is an experimental gene therapy. These drugs are not, according to the old and standard definition, true vaccines that sterilize against future exposure. It is my hope that the court will continue to stay President Biden’s mandate and halt these experimental drugs until we have known side effects.
Finally, EUA drugs cannot be coerced onto anyone and as such, it is despicable that PBS’s “Big Bird” is pushing this on to our children but that is for another “My Turn” column.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.