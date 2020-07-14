Editor:
“Tacit” Silent, implied, but not expressed. Consent by silence, or by making no objection.
The surrender of an individual or a nation can occur by silence, or by making no objection. A Christian must refuse, through whatever constituted means that are at his disposal to permit his rights of conscience, his convictions, or his faculties, and talents, to be used contrary to what he knows to be good and true in the accordance with the laws of God. “Where the spirit of God is, there is liberty.”
In an economy the great challenge is not merely to maintain freedom, but to maintain freedom with order. To do this people must be disciplined from within so they do not infringe upon the rights of others. For a Nations economy to grow, the people must be honest.
Christian character and self government produce:
People who will not steal.
People with a strong work ethic, who will labor hard and be productive.
People who will save and invest to acquire greater returns later.
People who have concern for their prosperity and will seek to pass on a greater estate than they received.
Each person has “individual economic responsibilities.” Each person should provide for themselves and their family rather than rely on the government to meet their needs. Today only 30 cent of every welfare dollar goes to meet the needs of the poor. The other 70 cents is consumed by the government bureaucracy. So who benefits from the poor?
Max Morgan Covington, Ind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.