Lynch family name not to be tainted
Editor:
I am writing in response to the article in Wednesday’s (June 17th) edition about the history of Lynch Road in Danville.
I want to set the record straight and hopefully stop any damage before it happens. I am a descendant of the Lynch homesteaders that purchased the land in the early 1800’s.
Lynch Road runs through that Lynch property and, thus, the name “Lynch Road.” Also, of interest, the former Lynch School and Pleasant Grove Church were formed by my Lynch forefathers.
All this information is readily available through court records and genealogical records. To have my family name be associated with anything of “history of fear, retaliation and hate” as quoted by Mayor Williams without researching the history of Lynch Road is sickening to me and my family.
There is definitely nothing racial or discriminatory about the Lynch ancestry. Mayor Williams, please do your homework before you speak.
Dorothy Lynch Engelman, Fithian
