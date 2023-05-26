Xylazine is a veterinary tranquilizer that is not approved for human use. It also goes by the names “tranq,” “tranq dope,” and “zombie drug.” Xylazine is becoming an issue because it is being “cut” or diluted with other chemicals in street drugs to increase profit.
Xylazine is worrying because it causes dangerous wounds that spread and worsen quickly. These wounds can happen no matter how the drug is used. These wounds have been found in people that are snorting, injecting or smoking, and it is critical to get medical attention because it is very difficult for these wounds to heal on their own.
The wounds are painful, but even worse, if they go untreated, it can lead to amputation because of a scaly dead tissue called eschar. In Philadelphia, 90% of the dope samples they tested returned positive for having Xylazine.
Xylazine is a non-opioid tranquilizer now linked to fentanyl overdose deaths. When someone is overdosing on Fentanyl, Naloxone is administered. When Xylazine plays a factor in the overdose, because it is a non-opioid tranquilizer, the narcotic reversal does not impact Xylazine that depresses a person's breathing. This is causing Naloxone to become less effective and the number of overdoses to increase.
Recently the FDA has restricted the import of Xylazine due to the increase in it being found in fentanyl and heroin. It is being realized that all manner of street drugs are being being laced with it for profit increase. The problem is that Xylazine’s prevalence in drugs is truly unknown because many hospitals don’t test for it.
Some signs of withdrawal are:
• Double vision.
• Numbness in fingers and toes.
• Nausea.
• Sweats.
• Body rattling anxiety.
Xylazine is destroying people and adding to the overdose rates. It is so new there are many unknowns when using it. If you or a loved one are using drugs and suspect Xylazine is laced in them, don’t wait; get help before it’s too late.
