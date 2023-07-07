As our family prepared to move to Danville from a small rural town of 5,400 in Indiana, we were asked, “Why would you want to move to Danville, Illinois? You know it isn’t safe, don’t you?”
We’ve seen the TikTok videos, the internet reports, and even been told we have a one and 16 chance of being the victims of violent crime in our new city; but that is not the city I witnessed last Saturday.
On July 1, as the sun and heat beat down on nearly 20 volunteers as they tried to serve food from the Salvation Army parking lot on Fairchild Street, I saw a community of people rallying to help those in need. Many were still without power from the storm that ravaged the city just two days prior. What food they had by now was no good. Their homes nearly suffocating from the day’s heat and humidity. They were in need and their neighbors had shown up to help.
While it may not surprise any of us that the Salvation Army of Vermilion County would step in the gap to meet the needs of our community, it should astound us that adults and children of all ages were there to help that day; many of them were still without power.
One volunteer, in particular, showed me this city will go above and beyond to help a neighbor in need. Danville Police Chief Chris Yates and his wife, Stephanie, were there Saturday to help. They ventured out to neighborhoods in the city that they knew were without power to help spread the word about the meal distribution. The couple returned a short time later. I thought they needed more fliers to hand out, but instead, in the back of the car were families that needed assistance but had no way to make it to receive meals. They did this not once, not twice, but multiple times throughout the day, each time bringing new community members to receive food for their families.
We talk often about being the hands and feet of Jesus, but the Yates were the wheels of Jesus that day. They could have just left a flier and moved on to the next home, but they did not. They made sure to connect with each person they could help. They didn’t say here is where you can get help, they said, let me take you to get help.
Danville Vice Mayor Tricia Teague, who herself was still without power, stopped by the Salvation Army on Saturday. I asked her if it was common for city employees to step in the gap like Chief Yates and his wife had that day.
“This is one of the things I love about our city,” she said. “He is the ultimate public servant. In his position as police chief, he is in a service role, but this is above and beyond in terms of public service.
“His role is not just as chief of police, but obviously as someone who cares deeply about the Danville community, the good and the bad. The bad is not just about crime, in this instance, it is about what happened with Mother Nature. I’m proud to be able to say that our Danville Police Department cares that much, and he’s a great representative of what it means to be a public servant.”
Teague recognized the importance of what the Salvation Army was doing Saturday.
“(The meal distribution) is extremely important and is definitely needed,” she said. “We have a number of people that still do not have power and have lost a lot of food. I am one of them. I am fortunate that I can still go to my office, but if you are someone that doesn’t have the means to go to different places, that is what (the meal distribution) is for.
“We come together and support each other in our time of need, and that’s one of the things I love about this community.”
Ask me again if I really wanted to move to Danville, and I will tell you a thousand times yes. The heart of this city is in neighbors helping neighbors; it is public servants truly serving their community members and meeting their needs — no matter what they are. The heart of Danville is in organizations like the Vermillion County Salvation Army stepping into the gap to provide for our neighbors.
Welcome to my Danville, where we stand in the gap for our neighbors.
Amy Graham-McCarty, Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.