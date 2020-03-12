Editor:
I have lived in Danville for 47 years and during that time have seen many efforts to improve our quality of life and employment opportunities. Many opportunities had great promise but, in spite of the best of intentions, effort and hope, did not come to fruition.
In several days, we will have another opportunity to enhance our community by electing Darren Duncan as our hometown candidate for Congress.
Darren is a proven public servant, having served on the Rossville-Alvin School board, the Vermilion County Board and as Vermilion County treasurer. He has the conservative qualities that will make us proud to have him represent us in Congress.
Darren’s family has lived and farmed in Vermilion County for 200 years.
Most of all, remember that we know Darren. He lives, works and worships with us. I believe that someone who we know who lives with us and represents our values will serve us better than a candidate with no proven record of elected public service and who lives many miles from Danville. We have not elected a congressional candidate from Vermilion County for almost 40 years.
Let us not have remorse when we tally the vote next week. For once, pull together. Be proud of our friend and neighbor. Vote for Vermilion County and elect Darren Duncan for Congress.
Ronald Serfoss
Danville
