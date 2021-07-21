Reading that a vegan sausage wrap beat out a spicy chicken sandwich for Grubhub’s number one delivery order gave me hope.
More orders for vegan food mean less suffering for animals, the environment, and us. When we choose a tasty vegan meal instead of one that includes meat, eggs, or dairy, we protect smart, sensitive animals from being raped, confined in filth, separated from their babies, and gruesomely executed for their body parts.
We also combat the climate crisis: Every individual who eats vegan saves 1,100 gallons of water, nearly 40 pounds of grain, and 30 square feet of forested land each day. Eating vegan meals also helps protect our bodies from developing cancer, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, hypertension, and many other chronic diseases and conditions.
It’s no wonder why orders for vegan meats on Grubhub spiked by 463 percent last year. So the next time you’re hungry, I hope you’ll join me and many others in making your meal vegan.
Kimberly Walls, The PETA Foundation, Norfolk, Va.
