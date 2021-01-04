Tired of moral rot from both political parties
I am tired of BOTH political parties. The antics of the Democrats, especially with COVID-19 — I do not accept their numbers or tactics. Nor do I believe they ran a clean campaign. Don’t try to change my mind about either.
I am tired of the constant hammering of the Republicans for funds after the election, especially when I’ve told them no. This election has exposed the moral rot, the ethical bankruptcy of BOTH parties. I trust NEITHER party. I sorely believe the time has come for a third party in America. One that has term limits; no PACs, lobbyists or other outer influence. Strict rules of conduct. One that does what the people want.
Perhaps it’s time to overhaul our system to where we no longer vote on people, but the issues. Nor do I believe membership in the UN is good for America. I think we need to mind our own business, run our own country, and quit interfering in other countries’ business. We can either clean the rot and decay out of both parties, or form a third party, and run this country the way the founding fathers intended. Or, we can let that moral and ethical rot and decay destroy it.
Sadly, I think we may be well on the road to destroying it. By BOTH parties.
Dann Honn, Danville
