I received a parking ticket in Danville recently for trying to eat at a local restaurant on North Street.
I parked across the street in a parking lot that had multiple empty spaces. When I returned to my vehicle, I saw myself and several others had received parking tickets. I was unaware that this was a parking permit lot, which is marked as such on poles.
I would just like to know how many people are actual permit holders and where are we supposed to park when trying to visit in Danville? This town says to come visit and shop locally, but you must park blocks away from the actual business or be punished for parking in a empty lot
Randy Webb, Oakwood
