I have just been made aware of Mark Janesky’s “resignation under duress”, i.e., firing, and being told to vacate the premises, and that the current principal had reason to call the police on the matter.
We put all three of our children through St.Paul’s and Schlarman. After our youngest graduated we continued to pay tuition for five more years. (I believe $400/$500 per year). We have bought raffle tickets regularly; for many years we purchased TEN tickets. I have funded scholarships for Schlarman students. We believe that strongly in the Catholic school system.
I know Mark personally. He didn’t come looking for a job; he was sought out. He did, at a time when it was rumored that the school might close for lack of support. He has done more for the school than anyone since Howard Lauhoff. He managed to acquire three vans for the school, at no cost to the school, as I understand it.
Janesky brought in more students when enrollment was on the decline. He got the school out of the red. He knew the kids by name and the names of many of the parents. He was that closely involved.
Under Barb Rew I fear that Schlarman may once again be on the decline. I have to wonder if this is intentional; that the bishop wants to close Schlarman and St. Paul’s. If so, he just might succeed. I will no longer be purchasing lottery tickets, and I will stop supporting the Church until Mr. Janesky is reinstated AND there is a public apology forthcoming from Ms. Rew, to Mark, the students and the church membership, all of whom she has, in my opinion, demeaned.
It seems to be intimated that we are not to question the bishop’s decision. Baloney! I sometimes question the Pope’s decisions,
The actions of the bishop and his minions are regrettable, if not a disgrace. All deserve all the shame that can be heaped on them. Perhaps when the money dries up, and I suspect it will, the bishop will reconsider his unwise decision. Perhaps it is the bishop who should resign.
Floyd D. Campbell, Danville
