Pyle editorial stirs memories
I just read your editorial about Ernie Pyle.
In 1942, the plant my dad worked at was converted to making shell casings. Of course, he followed the news about the war and never missed anything by Ernie Pyle. Also, we never talked during newscasts. I asked him what would be on the news after the war. I was born in 1936 and was too young to understand about the war.
My husband and I went to Hawaii and took a bus tour several years ago. That included the Arizona Memorial [at Pearl Harbor], and Punch Bowl [the national cemetery where Ernie Pyle is buried]. In giving the history, the tour guide mentioned Ernie Pyle. We were the only ones on the bus who knew who he was.
The guide told us something we had never heard or seen mentioned. He showed us Ernie Pyle’s grave and marker. It was no different than any of the regular soldiers. This was his request. That if he died he would be treated no different than a common man.
Though the guide was young, he was very concerned about the tourists sweeping across the grave. If he hadn’t taken the time to show us, we would never have found the grave.
Thanks for your editorial and your earlier article on the anniversary of Ernie Pyle’s death last spring.
— Mrs. Norma Dulin, Danville
