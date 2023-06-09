Why is there a shortage of teachers? Would you take a job to teach students when many are so undisciplined that a policeman is the hall monitor? Even more worrisome is an AR-15 arriving any day.

Many parents don’t bother or believe in discipline and now teachers are not allowed to.

When I was in school, if you had a problem at school you had a bigger one at home. Now there is no penalty at all. Maybe some parents need more schooling or to have some responsibility.

I have no real solutions but we need to change because our plan now is not working. Hello, school boards and politicians everywhere!

Larry Young, Catlin

