Pastor Thomas Miller should continue as a board member for D118 schools. He has done an excellent job thus far by listening, researching and voting for what is right.
His leadership has been invaluable in helping restore faith and integrity in a school board that was badly broken by a lawsuit where previous members were forced to resign and thousands of dollars had to be paid as a result of the harassment that took place. Pastor Miller's calm during that storm, his voice of reason, and honest intent proved invaluable in this restoration.
We need someone who can be trusted to work with students, teachers and the administrative leadership. Pastor Miller has been a board member since 2015, and the background knowledge he will carry into the next four years is also vital in keeping the trajectory moving upward.
Pastor Miller is a rock in our community and he continues to do wonderful things. One example of his service includes his work with youth and the school system through volunteering and mentoring long before other groups began visiting lunch rooms, and he never once touted his involvement.
Please support Pastor Thomas Miller for D118 School board. He has my vote.
Laura Williams, Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.