The search for truth is rarely an easy task, particularly when it involves uncovering systemic injustices against humanity.
My effort to get facts on the table regarding a possible disparity in traffic stops appears to be asking a bit much. My recent support of a 16-year decorated Army Ranger combat veteran before the Danville City Council has been met with a barrage of self-serving public opinion swaying responses. The Thursday, Jan. 26, Commercial-News article where Chief Yates addressed the citizen complaint made clear that the concerns of the citizen, after nearly 50 hours of information gathering, concluded that an internal investigation wasn’t needed.
Now that community members are assured that no investigation is necessary, we can all go back to our old normal. Investigated were nine traffic stops in five years and three additional stops not presented to the council, according to Yates. I, in fact, referred to them when referencing stops that happened between 2016 and 2018.
While Yates mentioned body camera video that doesn’t show aggression by the officers, aggression was never the issue. Multiple stops and fear were the citizen’s concerns. The reference by Yates about the citizen’s revoked license to travel to work and to the VA was yet another attempt to subliminally paint a picture of a person who is irresponsible. The citizen, who has fought in wars to defend this sovereign nation and protect and preserve the very democracy that you and I enjoy is a living casualty, who like so many others, has used alcohol as a remedy to ward off anxiety caused by the effects of PTSD.
Chief Yates also went so far as to present findings of the 2022 crime report, assuring the public that we’re doing all that we can. To the credit of ward 4 alderwoman’s comments, she believed that the complainant was more concerned with the number of stops.
The question posed to the administration remains; do you think that race plays a part in traffic stops in our community? I will continue to request that a formal independent review be conducted and that an outside source void of subjectivity and bias be contracted so as to allow for the scientific analysis of traffic stops based on race. George Orwell said, “The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.”
In memory of Eugene Radio Thompson, the struggle continues.
Lloyd S. Randle, Danville
