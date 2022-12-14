As the holiday season approaches, many people are thinking about how to maintain a healthy balance of sugar and calories. The Illinois Beverage Association (IBA) encourages safe holiday celebrations with mocktails made from our industry’s delicious non-alcoholic beverages. Mocktails are a fun and trendy way to mix up your festivities to enjoy the delicious taste of a craft cocktail, while limiting the calories you may consume due to our health choices.
Through our Balance Calorie Initiative, Illinois beverage companies are offering over 400 low-calorie or low-sugar beverage options that serve as perfect alcohol alternatives to include in your holiday mocktails this year. Our healthy and tasty alternatives allow for endless combinations to create the perfect mocktail that can be served at any festivity you may be planning for the holiday season.
Bring together family and friends with delicious drinks that will brighten spirits.
The Illinois Beverage Association wishes everyone a happy and healthy Holidays.
Rob Nash, Executive Director, Illinois Beverage Association
