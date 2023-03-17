The Danville Lions Club would like to thank the citizens and businesses of Danville for their purchase of tickets to support the recent Lions Chili Day fundraiser.
We would like to thank the following businesses for their donations of products and money for the fundraiser: cibm Bank; Blue Cross/Blue Shield; Cahill’s; County Market; Rawhide Meat; The Little Nugget; Meijer; Casey’s; Shark’s; Danville Save-A-Lot; Burger King; Turtle Run; Red Lobster; Monical’s Pizza; Jimmy John’s Sarge’s; Sam’s Club; Subway; Ella’s Eatery; Wing Stop; County Market Tilton; Buffalo Wild Wings; La Potosina; Gilbert St. Cage; Steak N Shake South; Rich’s; McDonald’s; Mike’s Grill; Walgreens; Back Door Pizza; Applebee’s; Dale’s Place; Danville Metal Stamping; South Street Bar & Grill; Wendy’s; Penn Station; Culvers; Steak N Shake North; MSI Food; Hardee’s; Beef House; Black Bear Bar & Grill; Mad Goat; Stoney’s; Vermilion Valley Produce; Lee’s Famous Recipe.
