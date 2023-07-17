Remember when we had that nice chicken dinner or maybe it was a pork chop with mashed potatoes and gravy? But how long can we expect those dinners to continue coming?
According to statistics, there are 9 billion people on planet earth. In Africa the population doubles every 20 years. In Costa Rica the population also doubles every 20 years. In America, ours doubles every 35 years. In India, a child is born every 1 1 seconds. China had a one child policy per family.
People are starving in many countries around the globe. Migrants are crossing our southern border in droves, some are coming from as far away as China. These people are coming to help us enjoy our food that may disappear sooner than most of us realize. Our farmers are producing as much food as they can with the use of fertilizers and insecticides.
Is famine and starvation coming to the world? It is, according to the Bible.
The four horsemen of the apocalypse are mentioned in our Bible and the black horse represents famine and starvation that is coming around the earth. This black horse must be galloping around the globe at the present time. The black horse of famine and starvation hasn’t arrived in America to date, but with all the migrants coming to America, won’t food shortages and starvation be coming to America? With the continual flow of migrants coming, food shortages and starvation will be here.
Electric windmills are being installed in our oceans where fishermen cast their nets. Farmers are being forced to go green with electric tractors causing them to go broke and quit farming.
You do remember those nice dinners that we used to have? Our government isn’t helpful.
Don Richardson, Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.