Rights ought to be defended. This is the central premise of being human and a central premise of our founding as a nation. The founding fathers and mothers revolted against the rule of King George III only after all available appeals, as British citizens, were rejected — their rights were not being protected. As such, they knew they needed to strike out on their own as a new nation amongst the other nations of the world. And so, as a “calling card” to the world, they wrote the Declaration of Independence; the prologue of which reads in part, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”
I was there the night of the Danville City Council vote. I stood outside with the many who couldn’t get in but stayed and prayed. I prayed proudly with the priests and young men from the Notre Dame de LaSalette Academy (Olivet, Illinois) and my brother Knights of Columbus. I prayed with my own parishioners and those of other churches, Catholic and Protestant. I prayed for the council members that they remember that we have a higher calling than what the law of Illinois states. I prayed for those other protestors who stood calling for abortion and I heard their chants “Abortion Saves Lives” and “Abortion is Healthcare.” I prayed that they would listen to their own words; for abortion takes a life and abortion is the very antithesis of health — it is death. This should be self-evident but it is not.
While outside I was asked by a Chicago Tribune reporter why was I there? I said, I am here to defend the unborn. A little later a man walked by me and stopped and said, “If you’re not in the game, you don’t get to make the rules.” Then he walked away leaving me pondering: what is he talking about? Then it occurred to me, he meant that since I wasn’t a woman, pregnant with a baby, I have no say — I’m not in the “game.”
But I do have a say and so do you, but do you know who doesn’t — the baby. Do you really want to know what happens after a pregnant woman takes these “healthcare” pills? They cause massive disruption to her uterus with all the pain of early labor; she gives birth in a bloody mess on the bathroom floor to a human, albeit small, baby; that is then flushed down the toilet. She then has to live with that event for the rest of her life.
And so I say to the man and to all: humanity is not a game. We have been endowed by our Creator for Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. Danville has a pro-life Women’s Care Clinic on Bowman Avenue. If you’re pregnant and afraid and want answers, go to them. Declare to Gov. Pritzker: We want to be a sanctuary city and county — a sanctuary for life. We reject you making Illinois, as part of your tourist campaign, an abortion destination state.
And to the city of Danville, and to those of us in Vermilion County — choose life.
Fr. Timothy Sauppé, pastor of St. Mary’s (Westville) and St. Isaac Jogues (Georgetown)
