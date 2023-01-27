I've been in customer service all my adult life. The first rule of business is the customer is always right. The second rule is you listen to the customer. Violate either of these rules. and you will be out of business. I learned customer service from my parents, and all my jobs have involved customer service. Listening to the customer has often turned an angry one into a repeat customer, and an angry citizen into an ally. Someone who understands why some things are the way they are.
When the customer walks into your business and says they're interested in a product or service, it means they have questions about it. You listen to them, and answer those questions. Honestly. Giving a less than honest answer is a good way to anger that customer, and lose that customer. They then go out, and by word of mouth, give you so much bad publicity that no amount of spin can correct the issue.
Worse, I tried to contact corporate, only to find out they apparently don't want to hear about issues, they only want the five-star reviews and the lauding that comes with it. Wrong! When a customer has an issue, it means there is a problem or issue that needs correcting. It can point out a problem you don't know you have, and ignoring any of this is a good way to go out of business.
Good customer service isn't taught anymore. It's the most important life lesson there is.
Danny Honn, Danville
