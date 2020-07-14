Editor:
I’m wondering. Swine flu, bird flu, COVID-19. We didn’t have such when i was a kid in the 70s. Now such are rampant. BUT, we also have GMO food and antibiotics pumped into the milk we drink and the meat and poultry we eat, and we’re being told such diseases are more resistant to treatment every day.
We also have a huge increase in such autoimmune diseases as psoriasis, lupus, etc. Granted, I’m not a biochemist, but it seems to me there’s a connection to such diseases as COVID, swine flu, psoriasis, etc; and GMO food and livestock given antibiotics to fatten them up, make them produce more.
Like I said, I’m not a biochemist, but neither were the Wright brothers, Samuel Morse or Thomas Edison, and look what they did with an average education.
Sometimes, the average citizen knows more, and can see things highly educated people can’t.
Besides, if God wanted all that in the livestock, or GMO food, He would have done so. That God didn’t, makes me think we’re wrong and stupid to do it.
Danny Honn Danville
