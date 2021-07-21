A special thanks to our sponsors, patrons, volunteers and vendors who made Balloons Over Vermilion just the right medicine for Vermilion County and the surrounding area this past weekend. After a year of isolation and frustration for many, Friday night saw thousands of patrons, outside, together, and smiling. Vermilion County needed an evening of smiling, and we needed an evening of pride in our community, and I think we all left feeling extremely proud of Vermilion County.
With balloons flying and glowing, Kid’s Zone packed with excited children playing together again, bubbles flying, stilted walkers entertaining, a carnival overflowing with enjoyment, vendors serving great food and music and cold refreshments flowing from the entertainment area; Balloons Over Vermilion had certainly returned. Our motto for Balloons Over Vermilion has always been: “It’s for the kids”. Friday night saw kids of all ages enjoying themselves at “Summer’s hottest ticket”.
Once again, thanks for the support, thanks for the commitment to our community and thanks for the smiles. They are what keep us all coming back. Mark your calendars now for July 8-9, 2022, when we welcome you all back to Balloons Over Vermilion 6.
Pat O’Shaughnessy Co-Chair, Balloons Over Vermilion, Danville
