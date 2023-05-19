Every day in the lost and found web pages there is a person reporting a cat being killed on a street or road. The main two reasons are (1) people put a cat outside because they want to get rid of it or they are tired of keeping it. They don’t provide it food or water or shelter and the cat is not used to being outdoors. And (2) spaying and neutering should be done but they don’t want to pay the costs or any clinic bills of any kind.
Vermilion County Animal Shelter can help with most of this care. Also it takes in tamed and unwanted cats.
So, please, contact the Vermilion County Animal Shelter for help before you put a cat outside and put it at terrible risk.
Bill Trimble, Danville
