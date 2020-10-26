Animal-lover has his limits
I had a dog when I was a child. I knew he went outside to do his “business,” so I knew to watch my step. He was trained to stay in his own yard.
Lately, there’s been a problem with other people’s pets, especially cats, using my yard as their toilet. I should not have to watch where I step, in my own yard, because you see fit to let your pet run wild. To risk tracking its “business” into my house, where I have to clean it up. Or my shoes. Nor should I have to put up with my property stinking like a port-a-john when i go outside.
Keep your animals in your own yard.
If I catch them using my yard for a toilet, you’ll be picking your pet up at the Humane Society. Especially a cat. I love animals, but there is a limit. Using my yard for their toilet is it.
— Danny Honn, Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.