In times of uncertainty, I have often “reached back” into the past for comfort, direction, and guidance. As a former American History teacher, I firmly believe there are so many lessons to be learned and gratitude should be shown. As a brief introduction, I live east of Georgetown on land that has been in my family for 193 years. My “Land Grant” was signed by President Martin Van Buren in 1827. Seven generations have lived on these 30 acres. My great-grandfather, Merida Thornton, was a private in the Union Army – The Illinois 73rd, during The Civil War. I am so fortunate to still have his discharge, medical papers, and a sword. All of this has provided such a foundation and inspired my continual love of history.
I am immediately drawn to any historical story or article. When I opened the May 30-31 Commercial News and saw Larry Weatherford’s article – “An Honor for Harmon – Colonel’s marker at Spring Hill Uncovered,” I was extremely interested, to say the least. I began to feel chills upon reading the following paragraph. ”Harmon was killed on the morning of June 27, 1864, at the ‘Dead Angle’ of Kennesaw Mountain in Georgia, as he led his 125th Illinois Infantry Regiment toward the Confederate breastworks.”
I need to “jump back,” for a moment, to the 1960s, when I was in high school. My mom worked at the Grab-It-Here in Georgetown. She was a friendly, outgoing lady, and got to know customers very well. An elderly gentleman, who walked gingerly with a cane, would often come in, his name was Jesse Scott. He and Mom would engage in conversations, and it somehow came up, that her daughter really loved history. On a few occasions, I would be there and got to listen to Mr. Scott’s stories. On one of his last visits to the store — he could barely walk — he came to give Mom a small box, and said, “Give this to your daughter.” Mom brought the box home, and to our surprise, it contained an acorn. Yes, an acorn. Written on the box, was the explanation. The acorn was “picked up” by his grandfather, Thomas W. Scott, 3rd Brigade, 2nd Division, 14th Army Corps, Company K Illinois 125th, on June 27, 1864 – 9 a.m. – Kennesaw Mountain. The acorn could have been near the place and/or/time Col. Harmon was killed. This tiny part of history has just been “priceless” to me. It is such a lesson – even something very small, seemingly insignificant, can have an impact many, many years later, almost transcending time.
Thank you, Colonel Harmon, and thank you, Thomas W. Scott. Your lives, service, and sacrifice live beyond anything you could have imagined … providing us with comfort, direction and guidance.
Susy Riggle, Georgetown
