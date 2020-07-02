Editor:
We have lived in the Danville area all our lives and were very disturbed about the mayor considering changing the names of Lynch.
We cannot figure out why a few want to change the name because of something they heard happened several years ago. All this changing names, tearing down monuments and statues that personally does not pertain to them today.
We are proud of our name and have contributed to several things in the Danville area. Please leave the name of Lynch alone.
John Lynch, Zephyrhills, Fla.
