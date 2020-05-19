Keep people in jobs
Editor:
When listening to the news about robots driving cars and doing work in factories it causes me to be concerned about the loss of jobs for the drones of the working class.
We all haven’t had the means for higher education.
I am not against new robots or modern technology.
I can’t help wonder with all the factories closing down, I worry about people who need their weekly pay check.
I know it’s rough today, foreign nations buy up our land.
I was raised on a farm, my father my brothers were “tillers of the soil.”
Robots can run machines, tractors, etc., but they can’t go buy clothes, food or spend money on games, movies or buy goods.
I just think although all this modern technology is wonderful it can’t compare with people’s lives.
Life is precious!
It is our most precious possession we have.
Wilmetta Feezor, Indianola
