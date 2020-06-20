We have a saying, “See something, say something.” After seeing the video of Mr. George Floyd, I am saying something. Like many others it hurts to know that someone who is trained to protect would murder Mr. Floyd while being filmed and showing no remorse whatsoever.
I have not birthed a son, but I have a husband, male siblings, grandsons, godson and the list goes on of males in my life. I pray every day that God will protect them and all of us from dangers seen and unseen. Police officers are hopefully trained to do CPR. Saying that, I find it hard to believe, whether trained or not, the officers couldn’t tell the breath was leaving Mr. Floyd’s body while still having his neck kneeled on. Deliberately taking the breath out of his body.
I’m thankful for technology to see the facts and what is actually transpiring, and to see the mistreatment of many black people. Even without CPR training, most children would know if someone is not breathing.
Black Lives Matter
I believe that all lives matter. Because of what happened to Mr. George Floyd, I am putting emphasis on Black Lives Matter. This is something that should be natural, but because of the hate and racism, it has to be said over and over again, Black Lives Matter. There’s a song some of us learned during our youth that says, “Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world, red, brown, yellow, black and white. They are precious in his sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.” Man didn’t create us; God did. We are his. Genesis 2:7 “and the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.”
Who is perfect
No one on this earth is perfect. I don’t condone anyone willfully or purposefully doing wrong. However, I listened to some trying to portray Mr. Floyd as being imperfect. Again, who is perfect? I also heard about all the good he did throughout his life and the positive impact he had. Say something good about people. Don’t be jealous of what they do, but celebrate the accomplishments, skills, and successes of others. We need to show more love, one toward another for every race. Please stop the hate, racism, injustice, and black-on-black crime.
Virus/racism
We have been and are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. We have another pandemic, (disease prevalent over a whole country or world) virus (an infectious agent, infection) going on in the world for years and that is racism (discriminating against people based on their race, unjust treatment). There are a lot of people who are not racists and there are many who are. Several people have experienced or know someone who has encountered racism more than once. Just because our skin color is different does not mean we are not a life. We are God’s children and we have the same life qualities, expertise, knowledge and common sense that a person of another color has.
Vote
If someone is of age, please, register to vote. I’ve heard people say, my vote doesn’t count. Yes, it does! Just think if we all thought like that. Register. Vote for people who care about all people. Voting will not solve everything, but it’s a start and it will help. Always remember that we are all somebody. Tell yourself: I am somebody and ... vote.
Thank you
For those who treat others right regardless of their skin color and know that we are all God’s children, a life, thank you. Thank you for caring and to those who are not silent or afraid to say something. Yes, there will be various storms in life, but we have to remain anchored. Be not dismayed, God will take care of us. I am happy to live in Danville, one of the 30 best American cities to live in. Let us please try to live in peace and harmony and exhibit justice, peace and love.
Reaping
For those who treat others unjustly remember the scripture about reaping what you sow. Galatians 6:7-9. “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the spirit shall of the spirit reap life everlasting and let us not be weary in well doing; for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.”
It may not be today, this month or even this year, but reaping is coming. Mr. Floyd’s murder got the attention of the world. No justice, no peace. Don’t give up. It is coming. Maybe not all at once, but it is coming.
Phearn M. Butler, Danville
