Editor:
The story on the front page of the Commercial-News on June 30 titled “Police update firearms arrests” I noticed that all the arrests for firearm violations were for no F.O.I.D. card.
To me, this is more proof that the F.O.I.D. law does not work.
It was supposed to keep firearms out of the hands of persons that should not have them. They don’t tell in the story if the firearms they found were checked to see if they were stolen, but I would bet that most of them were.
How much longer are the honest firearm owners in the state of Illinois going to have to put up with this unconstitutional (in my opinion) law?
I’ve had enough.
Kenneth Lyons, Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.