I would like to add my two cents to the possible re-naming of Lynch Road.
I was born in Danville at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Growing up I was very proud to have the last name Lynch, which is a highly revered name in Ireland.
My ancestors came from Ireland and eventually settled in Danville. They donated a very large parcel of land to the city which you can verify with ease in the plat books and on Ancestory.com.
I am confused as to how anyone could mistake “lynch” for the sir name Lynch. Anyone with a sixth-grade education should in fact know there is a difference and recognize that.
To take away yet another part of history is becoming more common. I am offended that anyone would even consider removing the Lynch legacy. Have we come to a point where we are using reason or just ridiculousness in our quest for change? Because a person “might” be offended by my name and the name of a local road is absolutely ludicrous and shows our education system is failing miserably.
Rhonda Lynch McCoy Eustis, Fla.
