Editor:
I write regarding the discussion of Lynch Road at a Danville Illinois City Council Meeting; the account of which was published in the June 17, 2020, Danville Commercial-News. Having been born and raised south of the Moon Glo Tavern on Perrysville Road, I am familiar with the area.
I rode a Bismarck High School bus down what is now “Old Lynch Road.” Later, I married a Lynch family descendant, and raised three children in Danville’s “north-end.” Regrettably the marriage failed, but family ties remain.
The Lynch family is of Irish Ancestry. John Lynch, born July 8, 1794, was a farmer and cabinet maker. He and family migrated from Virginia to Ohio; they spent three years in Ohio, settling finally in Vermilion County, Illinois in 1835. John subsequently became the first to be buried in Lynch Cemetery July 21, 1836. The family was joined by marriage with another prominent family, the Villars. They were charitable families on Danville’s East side. Lynch School and Pleasant Grove Church were built on land provided by the Lynch Family.
The names Perrysville, Rileysburg, Route 136, Brewer Rd, Pleasant Grove, Lynch School, and Lynch Road contribute to fond memories.
I am puzzled, from my perspective, by the current reaction to the naming of Lynch Road. I remember the Lynch Family’s discussions during the 1960’s regarding the city’s desire to build a road “through” their property. The surviving members of the William Lynch Family were growing older, and disposition of the property was inevitable. However, they didn’t want to make the decision prematurely, found it hard to envision their property “cut-in-two,” and raised the question of an early descendant’s burial site being right where the road was to be! They were aware that Danville might resort to eminent domain action. Eventually, following the absence of evidence regarding an ancestral gravesite, the Lynch survivors sold the pathway required for the road; known as Lynch Road for over 50 years.
My children, and other area descendants of John Lynch’s are dismayed to hear the negative references to the Lynch name and their heritage. Danville has a myriad of street names; many represent the heritage of prominent local and national families. We have Logan, Vance Lane, Grant, etc. Consider for a moment that the Tilton Road is designated as a portion the Potawatomi Indian Tribe’s Trail of Death, and a street sign at the intersection for my street proclaims “DEAD END.” Many street names will fail the test of being appropriate if their meaning is left only to one’s imagination.
Please consider the aforementioned, and leave Lynch Rd as the heritage of future Lynch generations.
Robert L. Bolton, Catlin
