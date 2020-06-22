We want to express our chagrin that Danville is apparently willing to throw away the legacy of one of Danville’s larger pioneer families because of misplaced apprehensions about their Lynch family name.
Isaac and Abraham Lynch were both born in Virginia, respectively in 1809 and 1816, and were in Illinois farming by 1838, and building their family legacies, primarily in Vermilion County.
By the time of their deaths near the start of the 20th century, the family had prospered and expanded to include many farms and farm families in and around Danville, Catlin, Westville and Georgetown.
As the Lynch Spur roadway north-east of Danville developed much later, it included some of the Lynch family lands, and local authorities endorsed attaching the family name to the roadway, at a time perhaps less sensitive than today.
If a change in the naming of the roadway is to be considered, we would urge recognizing that theirs was a family contribution to the area, not just the result of one particular individual, and thus to rename “Lynch Spur” to the “Lynch Family Parkway,” and include this terminology from its juncture with Voorhees Street on the north to the south, past the Interstate, and past the future site of the proposed Casino.
It is unfortunate that some, with little appreciation for the local historical contributions that have been made by certain groups, would actually consider important such micro-aggressions as are presented with this issue, and I would suppose anyone considering “Lynch” as troublesome likely wouldn’t want to accept “Spur” either.
Adding “Family Parkway” to the name might clarify, for those requiring it, that this family has made a significant contribution to the community, and that they are collectively deserving of recognition, not scorn, as something some find embodied in their family name.
We hope the City Council will consider adopting “Lynch Family Parkway” as a name for the thoroughfare, recognizing the contributions of the Lynch families to our area, and perhaps mitigating the concerns of others.
For those wondering why this is being considered, apparently one or more people have approached Mayor Williams with concerns about the ignominy of having a street name associated with lynching on the books, and he is bringing the question to the Council for discussion and possible action.
We hope those interested in this issue might make their positions clear to the Mayor and the City Council in the near future.
Vince Koers, Danville
