Editor:
It is that time of year again when I would just like to remind everyone to be very careful with your fireworks.
Several years ago I was severely injured by them at a public display and know firsthand the pain and suffering they can cause. It took me several months to recuperate, and had it not been for my holding my purse in front of me I would not be here today.
Enjoy celebrating our Celebration of our country at this time, but please take every precaution to be safe.
They are beautiful and fun, but not worth lifelong injuries or death.
Rita Chesnut
Danville
