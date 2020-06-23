Adding “Family” is reasonable solution
Editor:
Seems to be talk about changing the Lynch Rd name.
A FAMILY named Lynch worked hard to establish Danville’s East side and thus has been recognized with the naming of Lynch Rd. Rather than altering Danville’s history because some find the word “offensive,” change Lynch Road to “Lynch Family Road.”
History connects us. It does not divide us. If we fail to learn from our past , we are doomed to repeat it.
Hope Watson, Williamsport, Ind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.