Young people vulnerable to mental health problems
A June 2020 survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 26% of 18- to 24-year-olds reported seriously considering suicide in the 30 days prior to the survey.
Adolescents are particularly vulnerable to mental health issues, and undeniably, the pandemic is exacerbating the symptoms of mental health disorders among America’s youth. Scientific studies and anecdotes from parents and other concerned adults demonstrate that youth are experiencing increased levels of anxiety, depression, fear and other debilitating emotions.
At the National Runaway Safeline (NRS), we work to keep America’s runaway, homeless and at-risk youth safe and off the streets. Youth and families contact NRS through our 24/7 crisis services center, including a hotline, live chat, email and forums. We know from 50 years of experience that young people need a trusted and confidential place to turn to help them navigate challenges.
Since March 2020, we have consistently heard from youth about COVID-19 related crises stemming from being out of school, losing access to regular connections and support systems, increased isolation and escalating tensions at home. We have heard about shelters filling up, food pantries being depleted and homeless youth facing increasingly dangerous conditions on the streets.
The consequences of not addressing the issues adolescents face extend to adulthood, impairing both physical and mental health and limiting opportunities to lead fulfilling lives as adults.
Youth and family members in crisis should contact NRS at 1-800-RUNAWAY or 1800RUNAWAY.org. To learn more about our organization or to volunteer, visit NationalRunawaySafeline.org.
Susan Frankel, Chicago
Flooding is a threat throughout Illinois
Flash flooding, inland flooding, and storm-related flooding threaten all Illinoisans. Failing to recognize the danger can lead to personal injury, even death. Flooding also causes extensive damage to property each year. The Illinois Insurance Association and its member companies urge residents to review flood safety protocols and consider flood insurance.
Personal safety is most important in a flood emergency. Take time to talk to loved ones about where to go and what to do when flooding occurs. Pay attention to weather updates. Warnings mean conditions are right for a flood event. Watches mean flooding is about to take place or already happening. Never drive, walk, or swim in floodwater. Stay off bridges that may be compromised by rushing floodwater underneath.
Just one inch of water can cause thousands of dollars in property damage. Traditional homeowners insurance policies do not cover flood-related property loss. A stand-alone flood policy is the only way to share this financial burden with an insurance company. Homeowners, renters, and commercial businesses in participating NFIP communities can buy flood insurance protection on structures, contents, or both. There is a 30-day waiting period before coverage begins.
Victims without flood insurance may qualify for low-interest loans or grants. However, this financial assistance requires a presidential disaster declaration. Keep in mind that loans must be repaid, and grants are typically far below the amount of damage.
Be aware of flood dangers and contact a local property insurance agent to learn more about flood insurance before it’s too late.
Kevin J. Martin, Executive Director, Illinois Insurance Association, Springfield
